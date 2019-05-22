Sankashti Chaturthi 2019: Here's Why Lord Ganesha is Worshipped & it's Significance

Dedicated to the elephant-headed God Ganesha, Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every year on the fourth day or chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha. This year the day is being celebrated on May 22.On the day of Sankashti Chaturdashi, devotees observe a strict fast and break it only after having darshan of the moon preceded by prayers to Ganesha.According to legends, Lord Shiva had declared the supremacy of his son, Sankashti (another name for Lord Ganesha) over other Gods on this day. From then onwards, the day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and he is worshipped as the God of prosperity, good fortune and freedom.Devotees believe their wishes would be fulfilled if they pray on this day. Observing this fast is believed to reduce problems as Ganesha or vignaharta symbolizes the removal of all obstacles and supreme lord of intelligence.Celebrated across India, the word ‘sankashti’ is rooted in Sanskrit and implies ‘deliverance during difficult times’ whereas ‘chaturthi’ means ‘fourth day or the day of Lord Ganesha’.Devotees get up early and dedicate the day worshipping Lord Ganesha. They observe a strict fast in the honour of their deity. Some people can also keep a partial fast. The observer of this fast can only devour fruits, vegetables and roots of plants.The puja itself is done in the evening, after seeing the moon. Sankashti puja is done in the evening, after seeing the moon. Devotees will read the ‘vrat katha’ specific to the month.Notably the idol of Lord Ganesha is adorned with ‘durba’ grass.Sweet dumplings or modaks are offered to the Lord and it is followed by an ‘aarti’ and later the distribution of prasad.