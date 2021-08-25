Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

The Chaturthi tithi holds a significant place in the Hindu calendar, and when the glory of Lord Ganesh is added, the importance doubles up. Every month, there are two different Chaturthi and each has its own significance. On the day of Sankashti Chaturthi, Vighnaharta Lord Ganesha is worshipped as devotees believe that by doing so, troubles from their children’s lives will be removed.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Date and Shubh muhurat

In the month of August, Sankashti Chaturthi will be on August 25. The Sankashti Chaturthi is also called Bahula or Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi. This tithi will start on August 25 at 4:18 pm and will end the next day i.e. 26th August at 5:13 pm. According to the Panchang, the moonrise timings for August 25 and August 26 is 8:50 pm and 9:19 pm, respectively.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Significance

According to religious belief, devotees worship and fast on Sankashti Chaturthi for the long life, happiness, and prosperity of their children. It is believed that Vignaharta fulfills all their wishes, especially health-related troubles.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Puja Vidhi

As per the Hindu traditions, mothers observe fast on this day and worship Lord Ganesha. The chanting of the Ganesh Mantra is also considered auspicious. The tradition is to wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and do preparations for the puja. Devotees also meditate early in the morning, on this day. The offerings to Lord Ganesha must include flowers, white or red along with Durva.

During the fast, devotees can only consume fruits or roots like potatoes, carrots, or sugar tubers. After the fast, the main puja is done when the moon rises. Just like the surya arghya, when the moon comes out, arghya of milk mixed with roli, sandalwood, and honey is offered. Offering Arghya to the moon is also considered very important and auspicious. Sankashti Chaturthi fast is considered complete only after the arghya is offered.

