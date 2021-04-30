Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Know the Significance, Timings and Rituals

The Hindu devotees joyfully celebrate Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi, also recognised as Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi, on the fourth day of the Shukla Paksh in the month of Baisakh. The event is celebrated to garner the blessings of Lord Ganesha for a happy and stress-free life. The accurate meaning of Sankashti is ‘saving from trouble’.

Ritual and significance of this auspicious day

The devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a fast on both this day as well as on the Chaturthi tithi of every month. They also worship the Lord and look for his blessings to eliminate the obstacles in their life and accomplish the goals. Lord Ganesha is regarded to be the remover of hindrances or Vighneshwara.

The legend behind Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi

It is assumed that Lord Vishnu did not invite Lord Ganesha to his wedding, believing that since the deity’s parents, (Lord Shiva and Parvati) are already invited, a separate invitation is not required.

Lord Vishnu also believed that Lord Ganesha had a huge appetite and on the insistence of other guests, he was made the gatekeeper of the marriage venue. When Devarshi Narada recognised that Lord Vishnu and other guests have offended Lord Ganesha, he requested the Lord to send the mooshak to dig potholes outside the marriage venue.

Following this, the wheels of the carriages of guests got stuck and they could not arrive at the venue. The guests realised that they were mistaken in mocking Lord Ganesha. When the Lord finally got the invitation to the wedding, all the potholes across the path were filled.

It is also believed by devotees of Lord Ganesha that he offers his presence on Earth during the special day. Lord Shiva on this day also declared Lord Ganesha above all the gods with the exception of Parvati, Lakshmi, Vishnu and Shiva. Lord Ganesh is popularly worshipped as the god of good fortune, prosperity and wisdom.

