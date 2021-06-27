Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi, celebrated as an auspicious days among Hindus, falls every month on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi. The Chaturdashi tithi in the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) of Jyeshtha/Ashadha month is known as Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi. Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a day-long fast on the occasion and break the fast after sighting the moon. This year, Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on June 27. Know about the Tithi, Muhurat, significance and puja vidhi here.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi: Date and time

This year, Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi will in Ashadha month will be marked on June 27. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 03:54 pm on June 27 and conclude at 02:16 pm on June 28. The moonrise will take place at 10.03 pm on Sankashti day.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi: Vrat Vidhi

On the day of the fast, devotees rise early and take a bath to worship Lord Ganesha. They observe fast throughout the day and consume only fruits, milk or any recipes permitted during vrats. Helping the poor and feeding anyone needy is considered auspicious. Some people also donate clothes and foods. Consumption of rice, wheat and lentils are strictly prohibited during the fasting period. Later during the evening, devotees perform dhyana (meditation) and pray to Lord Ganesha with folded hands.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi: Significance

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi is quite significant as it is believed that Lord Ganesha bestows his presence on Earth for all his devotees on this day. As per the traditional beliefs, this was the day when Lord Ganesha was declared as the supreme god by Lord Shiva. It is also said that observing the Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi vrat keeps all the problem away from one’s life and also relieves a person from all doshas and sins.

