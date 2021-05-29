Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and More About Lord Ganesha Puja

Today, May 29 is being observed as Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi. Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe the Sankashti or Sankat Hara vrat on this day. They seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Devotees believe that Lord Ganesha eliminates the problems and sorrow of his devotees and blesses them with good health and happy life. This Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is also Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi because it is being observed on a Saturday. It is considered that when a Chaturthi falls on a Saturday, it becomes more auspicious.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: Timings and Rituals

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 06:33 AM on May 29

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 04:03 AM on May 30

Fast is observed from sunrise to sunset. It is considered auspicious to break the fast by seeing the moon, but some devotees break it the next morning.

Sunset and Moonrise time for May 29:

Sunset time: 7.13 pm

Moonrise time: 10.34 pm

Moonset time: 7.59 am, May 30

Sholka for the Day:

Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha

Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

Mantra for the day:

Om Gan Ganpataye Namah

