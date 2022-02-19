Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi is a Hindu festival that is observed once every month. It falls on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha, which is also known as the waning phase of the moon. In February, Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on February 20. Sankashti is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this day, devotees observe a full day fast and worship the Lord, to overcome obstacles in life. Since ancient times, it is believed that fasting on day brings happiness and prosperity. Check out the date, shubh muhrat, puja vidhi, mantra and rituals of the day.

Date, Muhrat and Mantra

Sankashti Chaturthi will fall on February 20 this year.

The shubh muhurat to start with Sankashti rituals will begin on February 19 at 09:56 PM and end on February 20 at 09:05 PM.

Devotees can chant this Mantra while observing a fast on this day -

Om Gan Ganpataye Namah and Om Vakratundaya Hum

Significance and Rituals to follow

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every Lunar month and each month. Lord Ganesha is worshipped differently. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva declared the supremacy of Lord Ganesha over other gods except for Vishnu, Lakshmi and Parvati. That’s also the reason why Lord Ganesh is worshipped before any auspicious work. On this day, the lord is said to be present on Earth, to bless his devotees.

On this day, the favourite eatables of Lord Ganesha are prepared which include Laddoo and modaks. The puja is held in the evening after seeing the moon. Lord Ganesha’s idol is offered Durva grass and fresh flowers. A lamp is lit and those who fast, break it after sighting the moon at night.

On Sankashti Chaturthi, special puja rituals are also dedicated to the Moon which involves sprinkling sandalwood paste, water and concentrated rice and flowers in the direction of the moon. It is considered inauspicious to recite the Ganesh Ashtotara and Sankashta Nashana on this day. There are also a few Vedic mantras dedicated to the Lord, which can be chanted on Sankashti Chaturthi.

