Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Puja Samagri

SANKASHTI CHATURTHI 2022: Lord Ganesh is known as Vighnaharta or the remover of all obstacles, according to Hindu mythology. A majority of Indians worship the deity before starting any new venture. On Chaturthi tithi or the fourth day of the Krishna Paksh every month as per the Hindu calendar is also believed to be a good day to worship lord Ganesh. This day is known as Sakashti Chaturthi. It is believed that Lord Ganesh removes all the obstacles and problems in the lives of the devotees, who observe this day with all rituals.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Keeping a fast and praying to the elephant-headed god on this day is a common practice. This month, the Sankashti Chaturthi, also known as Sankat Chauth and Sankat Hara Chaturthi in different parts of the country, falls on October 13.

The Shubh Muhurat of Sankashti Chaturthi is from 01:59 am on October 13 till 08:09 pm on October 14.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Puja Vidhi

Devotees take a bath early in the morning, wear clean clothes and light a lamp in the puja room or temple in the house. Many devotees also observe fast on this day.

Worship the idol of Lord Ganesh using Gangajal, flowers, durva or ghaas. Ladoos or Modaks can be offered as prasad to the deity. Performing a Ganesh aarti is of utmost importance to end the puja. Ensure that the puja is done in the evening when the moon is visible.

A day-long or partial fast on the day is observed on this day by the devotees. Fruits are also offered to Lord Ganesh as prasad during the puja. The devotees end the fast after finishing the worshipping of Lord Ganesh.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Puja Samagri

For the main pooja, devotees will require an idol of the deity, Gangajal, vermilion, some flowers and durva ghaas as offering, a red cloth, sacred janeu thread, kalash (copper, brass or silver pot), roli, red mauli thread and a coconut.

