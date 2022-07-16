Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

SANKASHTI CHATURTHI 2022: Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on 17 July this year. Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a fast on this day to seek his blessings. On this auspicious day, it is said that Lord Ganesha removes the hindrances from his devotee’s life.

Auspicious Timings

The auspicious timings for Sankashti Chaturthi for the month of July will be in effect from 01:27 PM on July 16 to 10:49 AM on July 17.

Puja Vidhi

On this day, after taking a morning bath, an idol of Lord Ganesha is erected on a stool or a table for the puja. Following that, flowers, akshat, and durva are offered to the Lord. After this, devotees chant the Lord Ganesha aarti and offer modak to Lord Ganesha believing that he will eliminate their troubles.

History and Significance

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati once decided to play the game of Chausar, but there was no one present to keep an eye on the proceedings. As a result, Lord Shiva called forth a young child and instructed him to act as a judge and the boy concurred. The two of them started playing the game and Goddess Parvati won three times consecutively.

However, the boy declared Lord Shiva as the winner. The Goddess got enraged because of the result and cursed the boy that he would dwell in a marsh. After being cursed, the child immediately begged for forgiveness and expressed regret. He said that he did not do it out of bias but ignorance.

After hearing the boy’s pleading, Goddess Parvati instructed him to wait for the Nag Kanyas, learn about the Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat, and observe the vrat for 21 days in order to break the curse. He observed the fast as advised and was soon able to win the favour of Lord Ganesha.

In the meantime, Lord Shiva kept a fast in order to appease the angry Devi Parvati. Since then this day is celebrated annually on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha month to honour Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings in order to obtain a prosperous life.

