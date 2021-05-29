Sankashti Chaturthi: 21 Names of Lord Ganesha You Might Not be Aware of

May 29 is being observed as Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi. Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe the Sankashti or Sankat Hara vrat on this day. Devotees believe that Lord Ganesha eliminates the problems and sorrow of his devotees and blesses them with good health and happy life.

It may sound surprising, by Lord Ganesha has 108 names. Ganesha, Ganapati, Gajanana, Ekdanta, Vinayaka, Vignaharta are only some of the names that we associate him with. However, if we try and dig a little deeper, there is a whole list of names that we didn’t even know existed.

On this auspicious day of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi, we bring you a list of 21 most uncommon names of Lord Ganesha that you might be surprised to know.

Alampata: One who is forever eternal

Balaganapati: Beloved and lovable child

Dhoomravarna: Smoke; Hued Lord

Eshanputra: Son of Lord Shiva

Gunina: The Lord of Virtues

Ganadhakshya: The lord of Lords

Haridra: One who is golden coloured

Heramba: Mother’s beloved son

Kirti: Lord of music

Manomay: The winners of hearts

Mahabala: The one who is enormously strong

Nadapratithishta: One who appreciates and loves music

Omkara: One who has the form of Om

Purush: The omnipotent personality

Rakta: One who has a red coloured body

Siddhidhata: Bestower of accomplishments and success

Tarun: The one that is ageless

Uddanda: Nemesis of evils and vices

Vidyavaridhi: God of wisdom

Vigneshwara: Lord of all obstacles

Yogadhipa: The Lord of meditation

