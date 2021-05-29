Sankashti Chaturthi: 21 Names of Lord Ganesha You Might Not be Aware of

May 29 is being observed as Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi. Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe the Sankashti or Sankat Hara vrat on this day. Devotees believe that Lord Ganesha eliminates the problems and sorrow of his devotees and blesses them with good health and happy life.
It may sound surprising, by Lord Ganesha has 108 names. Ganesha, Ganapati, Gajanana, Ekdanta, Vinayaka, Vignaharta are only some of the names that we associate him with. However, if we try and dig a little deeper, there is a whole list of names that we didn’t even know existed.
On this auspicious day of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi, we bring you a list of 21 most uncommon names of Lord Ganesha that you might be surprised to know.
- Alampata: One who is forever eternal
- Balaganapati: Beloved and lovable child
- Dhoomravarna: Smoke; Hued Lord
- Eshanputra: Son of Lord Shiva
- Gunina: The Lord of Virtues
- Ganadhakshya: The lord of Lords
- Haridra: One who is golden coloured
- Heramba: Mother’s beloved son
- Kirti: Lord of music
- Manomay: The winners of hearts
- Mahabala: The one who is enormously strong
- Nadapratithishta: One who appreciates and loves music
- Omkara: One who has the form of Om
- Purush: The omnipotent personality
- Rakta: One who has a red coloured body
- Siddhidhata: Bestower of accomplishments and success
- Tarun: The one that is ageless
- Uddanda: Nemesis of evils and vices
- Vidyavaridhi: God of wisdom
- Vigneshwara: Lord of all obstacles
- Yogadhipa: The Lord of meditation
