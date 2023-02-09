HAPPY SANKASHTI CHATURTHI: On this day some devotees also observe a strict fast while others observe a partial fast. Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune by the followers of Hinduism. Lord Ganesha is known as Vighnaharta, the remover of all obstacles. So, he is worshiped before any new beginning or the launch of a new venture or business. Every month on the Chaurthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha, the fourth day of the dark fortnight, Lord Ganesh is worshipped. The day is known as Sakashti Chaturthi.

It’s believed worshiping Lord Ganesha on this day brings happiness, success and prosperity in life. On this day some devotees also observe a strict fast while others observe a partial fast. One can eat foods like fruits and vegetables during the fast. The Sanskrit word ‘Sankashti’ means liberation from miseries, so worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day will remove all problems from the lives of the devotees and bring them prosperity.

SANKASHTI CHATURTHI: SHUBH MUHURAT

This month Sankashti Chaturthi falls on Thursday, February 9, as per the Panchang. The Chaturthi tithi will begin at 06:23 AM on February 9, and will end at 7:58 AM on February 10.

SANKASHTI CHATURTHI: PUJA VIDHI

Devotees wake up early and take a bath. They observe a partial or day-long fast on this day. They eat only fruits and vegetables throughout the day. One can eat peanuts, potatoes and sabudana khichdi to end the fast. The main puja of Sankashti Chaturthi is done in the evening only after the moon is visible. Lord Ganesha is worshipped with durva and fresh flowers. A lamp is lit in front of the idol. Devotees recite the vrat katha before the Ganesha idol. The fast is broken after the rituals are over. Naivedya comprising modaks and other favourite food of Lord Ganesha is prepared as an offering on the occasion. After the aarti, these sweets are distributed as prasad. The devotees can also offer fried potato, curd, fruits, and Rice Kheer as well. On this day, reciting the Ganesh Ashtottara and Sankashtnashana Stotram is considered auspicious.

SANKASHTI CHATURTHI: SIGNIFICANCE

Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day and observing a fast for the deity brings knowledge, good health, wealth and happiness to devotees. Worshipping him and having faith in him will help in removing all obstacles. Devotees started celebrating this day believing that their Lord will help in averting the bad times and bless them with knowledge and wealth.

As per Brahma Vaivarta Purana, Lord Ganesha is a manifestation of self-consciousness and wisdom. Hence, by worshipping him, devotees will be blessed with intellect.

