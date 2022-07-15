Sanya Malhotra Shares Her Views On Self-Love: 'I Completely Put My Needs First'

Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra has never failed to enthral people with her impeccable acting abilities and her social media presence. The talented diva, who is not of afraid of sharing her mind, recently spoke to Tweak India about her fitness routine, accepting herself, and the importance of self-love.

Sharing her excitement about turning 30, Sanya said that she believes it is an age when one gets clarity about themselves, their likes, dislikes and how they want their relationships to be.

Furthermore, Sanya talked about the importance of self-acceptance and how she has started prioritizing her mental as well as physical health. “There are times when you self-sabotage yourself for others. But now, I completely put my needs first. Be as kind to yourself as to others. You have to cultivate that compassion, that self-love,” she told Tweak India.

Talking about self-acceptance, the actress said that it took her time to get comfortable with her body and be fine with how she looked. However, she feels absolutely comfortable with her body now. She further said that one can’t keep waiting for a perfect body to enjoy their life. “I can’t keep waiting for a body to wear a bikini. I will wear a bikini,” she said.

She further talked about her body fluctuation throughout the month and shared feeling bloated when on her periods. One should not be answerable to anyone for their body, Sanya said adding that if you have acne, flaunt it.

The actress, who often shares her workout video on social media, concluded by saying that she is getting physically strong and has started focusing on her mental health.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.