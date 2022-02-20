Sanya Malhotra Showcases her Incredible Endurance in New Workout Clip

Fitness trainers and experts believe that in order to maintain a toned physique you must at least burn the same amount of calories as you are eating. Eating more and burning fewer leads to weight gain over time while eating less and burning more will result in a skinny body shape.

However, high-intensity workouts at the gym can do a lot more than just burn body fat. It involves short bursts of intense exercises which are alternated with either short rest periods or low-intensity recovery periods. This method helps in achieving a shredded look along with significant muscle gain.

Although such intense exercise in a short period can really make you feel exhausted to your core, actress Sanya Malhotra seems to be embracing the technique with ease. In Sanya’s latest workout clip first shared by her fitness trainer Tridev Pandey on Instagram, the actress can be seen going through an intense calorie-burning session.

The short clip was posted by Tridev on his Instagram stories where he tagged Sanya and wrote “Friday survivor under so many lenses! Killing it.” Subsequently, Sanya too shared the same story on her Instagram page and admitted, “For a change I did not cry.”\

In the video, Sanya is seen in full form while pulling off a combination of exercises. With two Plyo boxes kept on top of each other to make an elevated platform, Sanya starts by swiftly jumping over them to the other side. She then switches to the plank position and performs a push-up before again jumping back to the other side of the Plyo boxes.

While wearing a pink sports bra and black gym pants, Sanya maintains an incredible posture throughout the circuit and repeats it for several repetitions. Meanwhile, her trainer Tridev makes sure to hold the Plyo boxes in place and even keeps guiding Sanya through the workout.

Notably, Sanya did not develop this intense stamina and endurance in a day, as the actress is quite a fitness enthusiast and keeps sharing snippets of her impressive workout regime.

