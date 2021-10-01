Sanya Malhotra’s Workout Videos Will Pump You With Energy

There is no doubt that actors today are very particular about their toned and well-defined body. When not playing characters on the big screen, everyone in their own unique way aces their fitness regime. But no one can match the passion and commitment of actress Sanya Malhotra. The actress takes her workout routine seriously and never misses a day in the gym. Her Instagram profile speaks volumes about her love for working out as she performs high-intensity exercises with utmost ease and posts its videos to motivate her fans as well.

On Thursday, September 30, the actress shared yet another video of herself working out and it is a treat to watch. Sanya shared a couple of videos on her Instagram Stories, featuring her performing intense exercises to keep her body in shape. Sanyais being trained by Tridev Pandey, who often shares videos with the actress on his Instagram Stories.

In one of the videos, Sanya and Tridev were seen engaging in a kickboxing battle inside the gym. Sanya had donned her white and black gym athleisure and was seen jumping around and defending herself from Tridev’s punches. Later, she was also seen in the attacking mode too.

In another video, Sanya takes up a high-intensity workout routine too. She balances her arms on a stable table and her lower body is placed on a moving wheel on a small rail. As the wheel moves, she can be seen performing exercising.

Kickboxing and intense workout exercise have their own benefits. While Kickboxing improves coordination of the muscles and reduces stress, the latter exercise helps the body to develop a better posture.

Sanya’s Instagram profile is filled with her workout videos. Here, take a look at this one:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

A few days back, Sanya shared an Instagram reel that featured her in an elbow stand posture. In the clip, she went on to do various postures with her legs, but continued to maintain her body on the elbows.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.