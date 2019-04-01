Sara Ali Khan at Her Unscripted and Unstoppable Best on Vogue Cover

Sara Ali Khan has finally graced Vogue magazine's April cover issue! The Pataudi young blood not only has taken the box office by storm with her back-to-back hits, but she has also won million hearts with her effervescent personality.The cover describes the traits of the actor aptly as it reads 'unscripted, unflappable, unstoppable'. Giving out complete futuristic vibes, Sara Ali Khan can be seen posing like a true diva in a red open weave outfit and a white short dress with exaggerated shoulders by Louis Vuitton.On the makeup front, Sara decided to go for her signature no makeup look, with nude lip tint. Yianni Tsapatori, the ace celebrity hairstylist decided to give Sara some soft beach waves that gave her a natural summer look. She also threw together some chunky jewellery to complete the look.Vogue India also took to their official Instagram handle and shared the cover and captioned it stating, "Sara Ali Khan is all set to make waves in Bollywood. “I know that I’ve been given appreciation and recognition before I’ve done anything to deserve it. The only way I can repay that is to endeavour to do honest-enough work so that eventually people will think that I have deserved it. I did not ask for this much love or to be born in the family that I have,” she tells us in our #April 2019 issue."After having a close look at Sara, it seems like the outfits were inspired by the Pose star Indya Moore as both the Louis Vuitton ensembles were seen first on the Hollywood actor.The two separate ensembles designed by the global fashion house belonged to their Spring 2019 and Fall-Winter 2019/2020 collection. Pose star Indya Moore flaunted the same white short dress in front of the Eiffel Tower, while she hosted the LV fashion show earlier this March. The open weave outfit was also worn by Indya at the Golden Globes red carpet but in silver colour, unlike Sara's red number.Nevertheless, Sara Ali Khan looks simply gorgeous on the cover issue of Vogue magazine and we can't wait to see her on screen again with her next movie being directed by Imtiaz Ali, featuring Kartik Aaryan opposite her.