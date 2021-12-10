Sara Ali Khan Embodies Regality With This Lehenga Look, See Pics

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is amping up the lehenga glamour with the Atrangi Re promotions. Sara’s latest post on Instagram may just be the inspiration you were looking for this wedding season. The 26-year-old actress was seen wearing a richly embroidered Mayyur Girotra creation. The lehenga came with traditional prints and embroidery over deep coloured fabrics going perfectly well with the winter season.

The vibrant tree of life Lehenga featured maroon, white, and gold colours. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Sara was seen in a sleeveless blouse that featured traditional Rajasthani block print style and mirror work and gota patti border. The lehenga skirt featured an elaborate elephant print and other motifs taken from nature which were highlighted with embroidery and mirror work. Sara accessorised her traditional glamour look with a choker necklace, kundan stone bangles and a matching flower-shaped ring. The actress opted for a minimal glow make-up as she wore a neutral brown shade lip colour and golden shimmer eye shadow.

Describing her look, Sara captioned the look “Chakachak,” taking inspiration from her latest song from the movie Atrangi Re. Or as Tanya described in her latest post, “Find a niche of any kind, she’ll ace it without a doubt. Sara Ali Khan regal and resplendent for Atrangi Re promotions.”

RELATED NEWS World Cotton Day: See How These Hot Actresses Beat the Heat With Cotton

Sara kickstarted the Atrangi Re promotions last week with another traditional look. The actress chose to wear a minimal yet elegant lehenga designed by Anita Dongre. The Mistletoe Lehenga worn by the actress came with a flowing organza silk fabric and exquisite embroidery. Sara accessorised her look with a bunch of purple and pink bangles and silver hoop jhumkas.

In an earlier post, Sara shared how she likes to add a splash of colour to the festive season. The actress chose to wear an all-red lehenga by Seema Gujral. The crimson lehenga with sequin embellishments, featured a sweetheart neckline and a sheer dupatta. Sara added an extra punch of drama with a matching stroke of red eyeliner and finished her look with diamond necklace to keep it contemporary.

Which of the traditional looks served by Sara inspired you?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.