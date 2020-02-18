Take the pledge to vote

Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Goa Sunset in Floral Dress and Baby Pink Shrug, See Pics

Sara and Varun Dhawan are shooting for their upcoming film 'Coolie No 1' in Goa. While in the city, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actress soaked in some sunshine and looked radiant as she posed by the sea.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 18, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Goa Sunset in Floral Dress and Baby Pink Shrug, See Pics
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan recently posted a series of pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a casual white dress with lace. The Simmba actress is sitting against the pretty backdrop of sunset.

She put some sun and waves emojis along with the picture. According to a report in Times of India, the photo was shot in Goa, where the team of Coolie No 1 is shooting the next schedule of the movie.

The report added that Sara's character in the film is from Goa and the team will be filming some important scenes there.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, is loved and praised by her fans for her lively demeanor and strong, opinionated personality.

Sara Ali Khan has had a pretty busy schedule from the last few months due to the promotions of her latest movie Love Aaj Kal which released on Valentine’s Day. It has earned Rs 31.26 crore at the box office in four days.

As for her next project, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. The film is an official remake of the 1995 film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan, is slated to release on May 1 this year.

