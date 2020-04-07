Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon Spread Awareness on World Health Day 2020

Bollywood stars have shared motivating posts as they celebrate World Health Day amid the coronavirus scare.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 7, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon Spread Awareness on World Health Day 2020
Images: Instagram

On World Health Day 2020, Bollywood actors including Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Shilpa Shetty have taken to social media in order to spread awareness.

Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback video in which she can be seen dancing on the street in New York. In the clip that she has shared on Instagram, one can see her grooving in a happy mood while a man in the background is playing some kind of a drum.

Clad in a purple jacket and black trousers which she has teamed up with white and grey checkered muffler, the Love Aaj Kal actor can most certainly be seen having fun.

Captioning the video, she wrote, "Because Happy = Healthy So Happy World Health Day Stay motivated and positive- it's the only way Especially since for now, at home we must stay! #staysafe #stayhome #stayfit."

Kriti Sanon, who will soon be seen in upcoming film Mimi, has shared a picture in which she can be seen doing yoga. Sporting a blue top with checkered shorts, she captioned her picture as, "Take care of your body, and it will take care of YOU #WorldHealthDay Get out of your lazy beds and do some exercise - walk around, yoga, mat workout, dance(my fav) , cardio, anything.. just wake up every inch of your body, and you’ll have a great day!!Pic: #RaabtaThrowback"

In a series of posts on Twitter, fitness freak Shilpa Shetty expressed gratitude towards those who are working in the healthcare industry in these testing times.

"On #WorldHealthDay today, I want to extend heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers who have been relentlessly working in these tough times, putting their own lives at stake for the sake of humanity. #WorldHealthDay2020 #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day12"

In another tweet, she emphasised on the resolve and the bravery of the people working in the healthcare sector, she said, "The bravery, resolve, & resilience that they have shown amid this pandemic is truly commendable. Came across these wonderful illustrations recently that speak of their selflessness so beautifully; fell in love with them. Once again, thank you so much for your service."

