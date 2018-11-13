Sara Ali Khan Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in This Lehenga by Sabyasachi

Sara Ali Khan, who will make her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, looked drop dead gorgeous in a black lehenga designed by Sabyasachi during the promotions of the film.Being a star-kid, Sara has already been popular for her sartorial choices. She donned the ‘Navratan’ lehenga with a black ‘Aakash-tara’ dupatta and blouse. The lehenga is meticulously hand-embroidered on black tulle with multi-hued velvet appliqués and highlighted with zardozi, crystals and pearls over a hand-painted organza underskirt.(Image: Special Arrangement)The actress, who opted for minimal makeup, looked stunning with her tresses open.(Image: Special Arrangement)Sara took to Instagram and wrote," And the fairytale feels continue ♀" (sic).Sharing another photograph with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, she wrote: Thank you for being constantly helpful, always cheerful and consistently encouraging! Today was a major day for me, and none of it would be possible without you!On the work front, Sara is awaiting the release of her debut film Kedarnath, in which she stars opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, it will release on December 7.Interestingly, her second film, Rohit Shetty’s much-talked-about Simmba, in which she features alongside Ranveer Singh, will open in the same month on December 28.