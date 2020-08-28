Sara Ali Khan Looks Gorgeous in Metallic Silver Dress, See Pics from Her Shoot

Sara Ali Khan has resumed work after a break of more than three months. The actress has shared a picture on her Instagram story to express her excitement. Sharing a picture of the camera, Sara wrote, "Finally back to the first love of my life”.

Later, Sara was clicked by the paparazzi while she was leaving for a shoot. The actress looked classy in a metallic silver dress. She has teamed up her dress with high heels.

Here's a BTS video of Sara from the shoot.

Sara also gave a glimpse of the Ganapathi celebrations at her place. “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” read the post.

Sara was last seen in the film titled Love Aaj Kal in which she was paired opposite Kartik Aaryan. The Imtiaz Ali film also starred Randeep Hooda, Simone Singh and Kavita Ghai.

Sara will soon be seen paired opposite Varun Dhawan in her upcoming film Coolie No.1. The movie directed by David Dhawan is the remake of 1995 film of the same name. Originally, the film was to hit the theatres in May this year, but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the release date had to be postponed. Apart from the leading couple, Javed Jaffery, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav will also be seen in important roles.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re. In the romantic drama, she will be seen in a dual role. The Anand L Rai film also stars Zeeshan Ayub and Nimrat Kaur. The music of the movie has been done by AR Rahman.