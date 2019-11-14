Sara Ali Khan on a Vacation in New York, See Pic

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram story on Thursday and shared a picture in which she is enjoying her vacation in New York. This comes close at the heels of her sharing a video of herself doing pilates on Monday alongside the caption, "Then guilt free vacation."

The video gave hints that she will be setting off to someplace for vacation.

In the picture posted by Sara Ali Khan from Soho in lower Manhattan in New York City, the Kedarnath actress is seen clad in maroon jacket beating the chilling cold of the Big Apple. Sara is seen wearing black pants, a pair of grey gloves looking at a mannequin in a shop.

Sara also shared a picture of her friend Kamiyaah or Kamya Arora, who was posing for a picture outside a shop.

Sara Ali Khan, who will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, was holidaying in Sri Lanka around three weeks ago with her friends. Her vacation pictures at the island nation soon went viral.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Indian cinema in 2018 with Kedarnath where she shared the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput.

She will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directed film, where she will be seen opposite her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. The film will be a sequel of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal that starred Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

