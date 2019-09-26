Sara Ali Khan looked stunning and splendid as she walked the red carpet of Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 on Wednesday night in Mumbai. The Simmba actress grabbed the attention of fans and paps alike with her breathtaking looks. Another highlight moment from Sara's red carpet appearance with veteran Bollywood actress and her grandmother Sharmila Tagore.

Sara, who made her debut with Kedarnath, revealed that it was the most special moment for her. Interacting with media on the red carpet, when Sara was asked about her appearance with her grandmother she said, "I think for me at least, Badi Amma has always kind of epitomised beauty. So I think attending with her is just very special for me."

For the red carpet, Sara embodied a Goth sensibility in an all-black sheer embellished gown with multiple-frill detailing on the skirt. The dress' high-low hem added more elegance and beauty to it. The torso of Sara's dress featured sheer detailing with floral embellishments. To complete her she wore black stilettos and a ring on her left ring finger and a pair of star design studs in ears.

Sara sported dewy make-up, smokey eyes, nude lips, on-fleek brows. She coordinated her look with black nail paint.

Sara's Badi Amma - Sharmila who was honoured with the Beauty Legend award at the event, sizzled in an elegant off-white saree. The evergreen actress added a certain kind of charm to the night with her elegance and the stunning nine yards she wore to the event. Sara too was awarded at the ceremony with the Fresh Face Female title.

On the work front, Sara is currently shooting for David Dhawan's upcoming comedy-drama Coolie No. 1, where she will share the screen space with Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama opposite her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.

