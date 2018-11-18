English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sara Ali Khan Proves She is the New Fashionista on Koffee With Karan with Dad Saif Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan looks all chic in her first appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Season 6, with her father Saif Ali Khan.
Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan Season 6 in Bibhu Mohapatra creation.
Loading...
Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has arrived and how! This new bee on the block has already been in headlines for her sartorial taste in fashion. From her gym outfits to her designer outfits, we already love the freshness in her style.
On Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 6, Sara is all set to make her first appearance on television with her father Saif Ali Khan.
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Sara Ali Khan chose to wear Bibhu Mohapatra’s outfit from his Resort 2018 creation. She opted for silver and grey attire with shoulder cut-outs, puff sleeves and lace detailing. We think its undeniably perfect for her debut on television.
Image: Bibhu Mohapatra Resort 2018 Collection
Looking super comfortable in her outfit, she threw together black pumps by Christian Louboutin for her sole. On the make up front, she chose to go subtle keeping it dewy. She tinted her lips nude, winged her eyes with thin strokes of eyeliner and strobed her cheek bones with a little highlighter.
On Karan’s chat show we will probably get a closer glimpse of the star kid in her sartorial style.
Although Saif Ali Khan has been on Karan’s couch with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut, this time he is all set to feature with his daughter Sara, which will be her debut on the show. The episode is slated to air on Sunday, November 18.
On the work front, Sara has will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. She also has Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Ranveer Singh in her kitty
On Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 6, Sara is all set to make her first appearance on television with her father Saif Ali Khan.
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Sara Ali Khan chose to wear Bibhu Mohapatra’s outfit from his Resort 2018 creation. She opted for silver and grey attire with shoulder cut-outs, puff sleeves and lace detailing. We think its undeniably perfect for her debut on television.
Image: Bibhu Mohapatra Resort 2018 Collection
Looking super comfortable in her outfit, she threw together black pumps by Christian Louboutin for her sole. On the make up front, she chose to go subtle keeping it dewy. She tinted her lips nude, winged her eyes with thin strokes of eyeliner and strobed her cheek bones with a little highlighter.
On Karan’s chat show we will probably get a closer glimpse of the star kid in her sartorial style.
Although Saif Ali Khan has been on Karan’s couch with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut, this time he is all set to feature with his daughter Sara, which will be her debut on the show. The episode is slated to air on Sunday, November 18.
On the work front, Sara has will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. She also has Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Ranveer Singh in her kitty
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Dhoni Drove Team Bus During Laxman's 100th Test
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Fractures Spine in Macau GP Horror Crash, Tweets About Surgery
- No filter Neha: From Dating 75 women to Being Stranded by an Ex, Angad Bedi Bared it All on Neha Dhupia's Show
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Revealed at Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...