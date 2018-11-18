Sara Ali Khan Proves She is the New Fashionista on Koffee With Karan with Dad Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has arrived and how! This new bee on the block has already been in headlines for her sartorial taste in fashion. From her gym outfits to her designer outfits, we already love the freshness in her style.On Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 6, Sara is all set to make her first appearance on television with her father Saif Ali Khan.Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Sara Ali Khan chose to wear Bibhu Mohapatra’s outfit from his Resort 2018 creation. She opted for silver and grey attire with shoulder cut-outs, puff sleeves and lace detailing. We think its undeniably perfect for her debut on television.Image: Bibhu Mohapatra Resort 2018 CollectionLooking super comfortable in her outfit, she threw together black pumps by Christian Louboutin for her sole. On the make up front, she chose to go subtle keeping it dewy. She tinted her lips nude, winged her eyes with thin strokes of eyeliner and strobed her cheek bones with a little highlighter.On Karan’s chat show we will probably get a closer glimpse of the star kid in her sartorial style.Although Saif Ali Khan has been on Karan’s couch with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut, this time he is all set to feature with his daughter Sara, which will be her debut on the show. The episode is slated to air on Sunday, November 18.On the work front, Sara has will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. She also has Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Ranveer Singh in her kitty