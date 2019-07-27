Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Warina Hussain Glam Up India Couture Week 2019

Walking the ramp at the FDCI India Couture Week, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Warina Hussain and Ahana Kumra brought forth their stylish selves.

IANS

Updated:July 27, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Warina Hussain Glam Up India Couture Week 2019
Image of Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Bollywood actors glammed up the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on its fifth day held here on Friday.

While actress Sara Ali Khan made her maiden walk on the ramp turning showstopper for designer duo Falguni and Shane, Rakul Preet Singh strutted for Reynu Tandon.

Sara's rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aryan and her brother Ibrahim Ali were spotted sitting among the audience and cheering for her.

Actress Warina Hussain who featured in the movie Loveratri and Ahana Kumra of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame attended Reynu Tandon's show which was closed by Rakul Preet. Actress Rashmi Desai was also present among the audience.

Sara, last seen in the movie Simmba, wore an ivory-coloured trailing lehenga with a buckle, and a matching full-sleeve blouse as she sashayed on the ramp. She completed her look with glossy makeup and beachy waves for hair.

View this post on Instagram

#saraalikhan walks for @falgunishanepeacockindia

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

#saraalikhan walks for @falgunishanepeacockindia

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

#saraalikhan on ramp

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

"This was the first time I walked the ramp, and I would be a massive liar if I say I wasn't nervous. I was actually extremely nervous. But I had a lot of fun also," Sara told IANS.

Rakul Preet, who debuted wearing at the ICW ramp, was wearing a dull pink lehenga choli. The De De Pyaar De actress looked flawless in nude makeup and neatly side-parted hair.

She told IANS: "If someone asks me what is really want to wear on my wedding day, I would say a t-shirt and shorts. But because that's not possible, I would wear something like this but without the can can."

View this post on Instagram

Film Actress Rakul Preet Singh @rakulpreetsingh_____ #rakulpreetsingh @rakulpreet @rakulpreet_official @saraalikhan95 #saraalikhan India Couture Week 2019 @kritisanon #kritisanon @saraalikhan @saraalikhan95 @saraalikhan95 #kritisanon INDIA COUTURE WEEK 2019 SUNIL SETHI DESING ALLIANCE FDCI INDIA COUTURE WEEK 2019 PRESENTED BY HINDUSTAN TIMES & SUNIL SETHI DESING ALLIANCE AT TAJ PALACE HOTEL NEW DELHI #ICW2019 #FDCI #sunilsethi #ssda #fashion #week #indiacoutureweek2019 #designeroutfit #designercouture #indiandesigners #lakmefashionweek #shilpa #shetty #shilpashetty #amitaggarwal #shilpashettykundra @Fashion Design Council of India @thefdci @hindustantimes #sunilsethidesignalliance #fashionweek2019 #ICW2019 #AmitAggarwal #FDCIBlog @FDCIofficial #ICW2019 - #amitaggarwal @fdcicouture #icw2019 #wfivecommunication #tenyearsofwfive

A post shared by SUJAN SINGH (@sujansingh22) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram