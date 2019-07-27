Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Warina Hussain Glam Up India Couture Week 2019

Bollywood actors glammed up the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on its fifth day held here on Friday.

While actress Sara Ali Khan made her maiden walk on the ramp turning showstopper for designer duo Falguni and Shane, Rakul Preet Singh strutted for Reynu Tandon.

Sara's rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aryan and her brother Ibrahim Ali were spotted sitting among the audience and cheering for her.

Actress Warina Hussain who featured in the movie Loveratri and Ahana Kumra of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame attended Reynu Tandon's show which was closed by Rakul Preet. Actress Rashmi Desai was also present among the audience.

Sara, last seen in the movie Simmba, wore an ivory-coloured trailing lehenga with a buckle, and a matching full-sleeve blouse as she sashayed on the ramp. She completed her look with glossy makeup and beachy waves for hair.

"This was the first time I walked the ramp, and I would be a massive liar if I say I wasn't nervous. I was actually extremely nervous. But I had a lot of fun also," Sara told IANS.

Rakul Preet, who debuted wearing at the ICW ramp, was wearing a dull pink lehenga choli. The De De Pyaar De actress looked flawless in nude makeup and neatly side-parted hair.

She told IANS: "If someone asks me what is really want to wear on my wedding day, I would say a t-shirt and shorts. But because that's not possible, I would wear something like this but without the can can."

