Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Repeats Outfit, Shells Out Perfect Girl-next-door Vibes

Sara wore an off-shoulder red and white striped bodycon dress with a high-low design from the hem. She repeated the outfit during the promotions of 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sara Ali Khan Repeats Outfit, Shells Out Perfect Girl-next-door Vibes
credits - Sara Ali Khan instagram

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most chilled out actresses when it comes to dressing up. She always wears what she finds comfortable. The Kedarnath actress has admitted that she doesn’t believe in showing off and prefers to keep it simple.

Recently, Sara was seen repeating an outfit during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal.

Sara wore an off-shoulder red and white striped bodycon dress with a high-low design from the hem. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan wore a white T-shirt, printed jacket and a pair of denims for a casual yet fashionable look.

Interestingly, Sara had posted a series of pictures in the same outfit a few days ago.

Sara and Kartik will be next seen in Love Aaj Kal, which will hit screens this Valentine’s day. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is the reboot of the 2009 movie by the same name, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

After 10 years, it would be interesting to see Sara, who is also Saif’s daughter, doing a film in which her father played the lead.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram