Sara Ali Khan Repeats Outfit, Shells Out Perfect Girl-next-door Vibes

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most chilled out actresses when it comes to dressing up. She always wears what she finds comfortable. The Kedarnath actress has admitted that she doesn’t believe in showing off and prefers to keep it simple.

Recently, Sara was seen repeating an outfit during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal.

Sara wore an off-shoulder red and white striped bodycon dress with a high-low design from the hem. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan wore a white T-shirt, printed jacket and a pair of denims for a casual yet fashionable look.

Interestingly, Sara had posted a series of pictures in the same outfit a few days ago.

Sara and Kartik will be next seen in Love Aaj Kal, which will hit screens this Valentine’s day. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is the reboot of the 2009 movie by the same name, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

After 10 years, it would be interesting to see Sara, who is also Saif’s daughter, doing a film in which her father played the lead.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.