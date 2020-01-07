Sara Ali Khan Returns from Maldives Vacation, Greets Paparazzi Happy New Year

Sara Ali Khan, who jetted to the tropical heaven of Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh, has returned to habitat post a family time off. As the brother-sister duo returned with their mum, Ibrahim seemed conscious of the shutterbugs leaving the Simmba actress in splits.

Sara responded to the paps with smiles, however Ibrahim tried best to evade the flashes. In a recent clip, where the trio was spotted leaving the Mumbai airport, Sara looked amused. While, Ibrahim tried hard to duck the cameras. The Kedarnath actress even greeted the paps ‘Happy New Year’ before getting inside her car. Amrita Singh could be seen covering her face to avoid the media as she walks along with her children.

The diva got us mesmerized with her casual airport look, clad in a tangerine crop top, blue shorts and flats. Ibrahim, on the other hand, played it cool with a tee and shorts.

These days, the young starlet has been keeping fans hooked to her Instagram handle with pictures from her latest getaway.

From enjoying jet-ski rides to relishing breakfasts, Sara’s holiday was hitting headlines every now and then.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is busy working for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Paresh Rawal.

She will be soon seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's yet-untitled film, which will be releasing this year on February 14.

