Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Returns from Maldives Vacation, Greets Paparazzi Happy New Year

Sara Ali Khan has returned to Mumbai after he vacation. She is expected to start shooting for the Coolie No 1 remake soon.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sara Ali Khan Returns from Maldives Vacation, Greets Paparazzi Happy New Year
Image: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, who jetted to the tropical heaven of Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh, has returned to habitat post a family time off. As the brother-sister duo returned with their mum, Ibrahim seemed conscious of the shutterbugs leaving the Simmba actress in splits.

Sara responded to the paps with smiles, however Ibrahim tried best to evade the flashes. In a recent clip, where the trio was spotted leaving the Mumbai airport, Sara looked amused. While, Ibrahim tried hard to duck the cameras. The Kedarnath actress even greeted the paps ‘Happy New Year’ before getting inside her car. Amrita Singh could be seen covering her face to avoid the media as she walks along with her children.

The diva got us mesmerized with her casual airport look, clad in a tangerine crop top, blue shorts and flats. Ibrahim, on the other hand, played it cool with a tee and shorts.

These days, the young starlet has been keeping fans hooked to her Instagram handle with pictures from her latest getaway.

From enjoying jet-ski rides to relishing breakfasts, Sara’s holiday was hitting headlines every now and then.

View this post on Instagram

Hello weekend ☀️ @luxnorthmale @ncstravels

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is busy working for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Paresh Rawal.

She will be soon seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's yet-untitled film, which will be releasing this year on February 14.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram