Sara Ali Khan Rocks Traditional Patiala at Sandeep Khosla's Lohri Celebration

Lohri is here and actor Sara Ali Khan just nailed this years' festive outfit . An absolute fun-filled festival that marks the end of winter is all about celebrating, embracing each other and dressing up like there is no tomorrow.On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan celebrated Lohri with her mother Amrita Singh, Sandeep Khosla and his family.The party was an intimate affair as it was organised to celebrate Sandeep's niece Saudamini Mattu's first Lohri celebration as a newlywed.Sara took to her Instagram handle and posted stories from the night and her outfit was apt for the celebration. In a traditional pink Patiala suit, Sara looked like an absolute stunner.In a silk pink Patiala- short kurta look, Sara looked like the quintessential Lohri fashionista oozing charm like always. She teamed her outfit with a pair of pink Jhuttis which completed her look. On the accessory front she chose to wear a pair of danglers.On the other hand her mother, Amrita Singh was seen in a blue outfit looking graceful as ever.On the same night, she was also spotted attending Zee talkies Marathi Taraka event in the same outfit. There she shared the stage with veteran actresses Asha Parekh, Jaya Prada and choreographer Saroj Khan.After her back-to-back success in two major blockbusters, Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara Ali Khan has become the heart throb of the country and fans can not wait to see her on the screen again. Though Sara appeared only for a few scenes in Simmba, she still stole the show whenever she did.On speaking about her upcoming projects, Sara told PTI, "I will see what offers come my way and whatever excites me I will take that up. As an actor I want to experiment with different kinds of films. I have always loved acting. I am always dying to be on a film set. Life is empty for me without that."