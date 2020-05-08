Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Shares Photo Collage Of Funny Faces, See Here

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a collage of photographs featuring herself from the sets of Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj kal, Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re.

IANS

Updated:May 8, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sara Ali Khan Shares Photo Collage Of Funny Faces, See Here
credits - Sara Ali Khan instagram

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a new quirky photo collage of herself on Instagram.

In the pictutes she wears a grey t-shirt, which had a fizzy beverage brand name written on it.

In one image, Sara looks into the camera, in the second photo, she is seen pouting, while in the third, the Simmba actress is frowning and in the fourth image, she is seen making a goofy face.

Recently, Sara had mentioned that she misses being a working woman, what with the COVID-19 lockdown bringing life to a standstill.

Sara, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, took to Instagram and shared a collage of photographs featuring herself from the sets of Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj kal, Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

She will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No.1. Sara will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading