Sara Ali Khan 'Sprinkles Some Fairy Dust' in Regal Ethnic Outfit

Sara Ali Khan, in a traditional lehenga-choli, channels her inner royalty for a jewellery ad shoot.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan 'Sprinkles Some Fairy Dust' in Regal Ethnic Outfit
Sara Ali Khan, in a traditional lehenga-choli, channels her inner royalty for a jewellery ad shoot.
After taking the box office by storm with her back-to-back hits, Sara Ali Khan has won million hearts with her effervescent personality and sartorial choices.

Her wardrobe is an ultimate millennial favourite comprising of haute couture and invogue outfits. This time Sara posted a picture of herself in a traditional outfit channelling her inner royalty and said, "Sprinkling some fairy dust with TBZ."

The Pataudi young blood stole the show in a yellow traditional outfit lehenga-choli embellished with intricate gotta patti embroidery. The actor also sported a statement gold neck piece, a pair of earrings and matching bangles as she shot for the ad.

The gaudy look was rounded up with some equally ravishing golden eyeshadow and pink lippy makeup look.

This look is definitely worth bookmarking for the upcoming monsoon wedding season.

After Kedarnath and Simmba, we can't wait to see her on screen again with her next movie Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali, featuring Kartik Aaryan opposite her.

