Sara Ali Khan 'Sprinkles Some Fairy Dust' in Regal Ethnic Outfit
Sara Ali Khan, in a traditional lehenga-choli, channels her inner royalty for a jewellery ad shoot.
Sara Ali Khan, in a traditional lehenga-choli, channels her inner royalty for a jewellery ad shoot.
After taking the box office by storm with her back-to-back hits, Sara Ali Khan has won million hearts with her effervescent personality and sartorial choices.
Her wardrobe is an ultimate millennial favourite comprising of haute couture and invogue outfits. This time Sara posted a picture of herself in a traditional outfit channelling her inner royalty and said, "Sprinkling some fairy dust with TBZ."
The Pataudi young blood stole the show in a yellow traditional outfit lehenga-choli embellished with intricate gotta patti embroidery. The actor also sported a statement gold neck piece, a pair of earrings and matching bangles as she shot for the ad.
The gaudy look was rounded up with some equally ravishing golden eyeshadow and pink lippy makeup look.
This look is definitely worth bookmarking for the upcoming monsoon wedding season.
After Kedarnath and Simmba, we can't wait to see her on screen again with her next movie Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali, featuring Kartik Aaryan opposite her.
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Air India Express with 185 Passengers Hit by Bird, Returns to Mumbai Airport
- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Reveal The Real Reason Why They are Doing Kabir Khan's '83
- It May Be #InstagramDown, but the Memes are Still Up on Twitter
- Disha Patani Welcomes New Member to Family As She Rings in Her Birthday, See Pic
- India vs New Zealand: Disappointed With Washout But Decision is Sensible: Kohli
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s