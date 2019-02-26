Sara Ali Khan Turns Glamorous Boho Chic for Her First Magazine Cover Shoot

A star is born!



Sara Ali Khan has finally graced Filmfare magazine's March cover issue! The Pataudi young blood not only has taken the box office by storm with her back-to-back hits, she has also won million hearts with her effervescent personality.For her first ever magazine cover shoot she is totally giving out bohemian vibes amidst lush plains and the wilds of Kenya. The plains and mountains of Masai Mara are definitely breathtaking and so are Sara Ali Khan's pictures.On the cover photo, Sara looks her glamorous-best in a crochet outfit with green fringe skirt and oxidized jewelry styled by Savio Jon. The magazine has 'A star is born' written on the cover and we could not have agreed less.In the second look which is styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Sara Ali Khan is sporting a red Fendi jacket and skirt teamed with a black and white bralet by Clover Cannoy. The junk jewelry she is flaunting is accesorsied by Rara Avis and Deepa Gurnani.Unlike her gym and trendy outfits, we doubt any one can emulate her latest raw look from the shoot. We are glad Sara decided to ditch her girl-next-door image for these two breathtaking outfits. Clearly, she is all set to experiment with her sartorial choices this year.On the professional front, Sara made her debut with Kedernath starring Sushant Singh Rajput followed by Rohit Shetty's Simmba. Rumour has it, Sara Ali Khan has signed up Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Karthik Aaryan but Saif Ali Khan has clearly denied these reports.