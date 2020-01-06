Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sara Ali Khan Vacationing with Ibrahim and Amrita Singh is Family Goals, See Pics

Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita made most of their vacay in Maldives as they indulged in water sports and deep-sea diving. See candid holiday pictures of the Pataudi family below.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 6, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan Vacationing with Ibrahim and Amrita Singh is Family Goals, See Pics
Sara Ali Khan with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim

Actress Sara Ali Khan is holidaying in Maldives with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Simmba actress has shared a lot of pictures from her vacation to the beach destination. In the latest set of photos, Sara is having the best time of her life as she goes for deep-water diving with her brother Ibrahim.

The brother-sister duo enjoyed every bit of the water sport and made funny faces while posing for the lens.

Sara wrote in the caption, “Deep Sea Diving , Fishies Vibing”.

Seems like the Kedarnath actress has ticked adventure off her bucket list and is super happy about it.

Earlier, Sara had shared an adorable picture of her with mum Amrita and brother Ibrahim. Sharing it on her Instagram stories, Sara wrote, “Better together. You make my life so much better.”

The 24-year-old actress had also shared a video with her mother where the two can be seen enjoying jet skiing.

Hello weekend ☀️ @luxnorthmale @ncstravels

Sara has two films in her kitty. She will be next seen in David Dhwan’s Coolie No.1, which is a remake of the 1995 film that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film will hit the silver screen on May 1.

Sara will also be seen in Imtiyaz Ali’s romantic drama, Aaj Kal, opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day.

