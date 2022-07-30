Sara Ali Khan Wants to Go Partying in Glittery Lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock Post FDCI India Couture Week

Designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock always put up a grand show, whether it is for there pret line or haute couture. Their show at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 was no exception. Inspired by rich French tapestries and artworks from Renaissance period, the designers sent their models down the ramp in gorgeous and glittery bridal wear.

Actress Sara Ali Khan was the showstopper for them, wearing a midnight blue lehenga adorned with crystals, beads and pure silk organza appliqué with silver and grey sequins. The ensemble was styled with a v-neck cropped blouse and a beaded drape.

Post show, Sara was asked where she would like to wear the ensemble too, and the actress seemed very enthusiastic about Delhi’s nightlife. “I think I want to go partying somewhere in Delhi, let me know me and my girlfriends are here,” she said. Then she turned to the designers and asked, “Can I borrow this for the night?”

“I think you can wear this outfit anywhere, from a cocktail party to a sangeet,” she added. When asked what she likes to wear on a date, the Atrangi Re star said, “It depends where the date is and who it is with. My outfit could be a white chikankari salwar kurta or a bunch of neon clothes that don’t match.”

Falguni Shane Peacock unveiled ‘Love Forever’ at the India Couture Week 2022, a collection that takes inspiration from their recent visit to London where the designers were awarded the prestigious Shiromani Award for their work and global contribution in the fashion landscape.

The designs in the collection have a story that begins to unfold from the inspiration that was taken from Art Nouveau and the magnitude of French architecture where the elements are married to the Indian architectural facets like the minarets, archways, and domes, amongst others. It celebrates the land that is home to innumerable artworks and some of the most celebrated masters in the history of modern art and design— Chagall, Picasso, Braque, Le Corbusier.

The collection displays detailed motifs that showcase the best of Indo-Parisian culture and architecture. From transcribing the innumerable structures of the architectural gem on ensembles to varnishing them with refined stones and pearls, the collection reflects the French tapestry essence in a traditional Indian garb. The chrome applique technique replicated the structural marvel and elements from both cultures on the fabric.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here