Sara Ali Khan's Fitness Regime Shows How She Gets Ready for a Guilt-Free Vacation

Sara Ali Khan never fails to keep her followers hooked with her social media posts. Be it fam jams, sibling love, vacation goals, style statements or, of course, fitness regimes, Sara's feed is a mix of all.

According to her latest post on Instagram, when Sara is not holidaying, she spends her time working out and keeping her body vacation ready. As a Monday motivation post, the Kedarnath actress shared some glimpses of her fitness and workout sessions.

In the video, Sara can be seen performing pilates with celebrity instructor Namrata Purohit. Sara Ali Khan captioned the post, "Monday motivation... Everyday dedication... Then guilt free vacation #sarakishayari #sarakidiary."

Sara recently wrapped up her schedule for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. After the shoot, she went on a holiday to Sri Lanka with her friends and the pictures went viral on social media.

Sara, who debuted in December 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, has come a long way since then. She is known for her chattiness, her candid interviews and of course the wit and humour laced with every interview. Sara appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar's talk show with her father Saif Ali Khan and the episode became a big hit. The father-daughter duo were highly appreciated for their honesty on the show.

Sara went on to appear in Rohit Shetty's Simmba which released in the same month after Kedarnath and made a massive collection at the box office. She will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture opposite Kartik Aaryan.

