Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan's Fitness Regime Shows How She Gets Ready for a Guilt-Free Vacation

Sara Ali Khan has shared a video from her workout session with her trainer, showing what it takes for her to look fabulous in her beachside pictures while on vacation.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 12, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sara Ali Khan's Fitness Regime Shows How She Gets Ready for a Guilt-Free Vacation
Image: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan never fails to keep her followers hooked with her social media posts. Be it fam jams, sibling love, vacation goals, style statements or, of course, fitness regimes, Sara's feed is a mix of all.

According to her latest post on Instagram, when Sara is not holidaying, she spends her time working out and keeping her body vacation ready. As a Monday motivation post, the Kedarnath actress shared some glimpses of her fitness and workout sessions.

In the video, Sara can be seen performing pilates with celebrity instructor Namrata Purohit. Sara Ali Khan captioned the post, "Monday motivation... Everyday dedication... Then guilt free vacation #sarakishayari #sarakidiary."

Sara recently wrapped up her schedule for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. After the shoot, she went on a holiday to Sri Lanka with her friends and the pictures went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Lady in Lanka ‍♀️

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara, who debuted in December 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, has come a long way since then. She is known for her chattiness, her candid interviews and of course the wit and humour laced with every interview. Sara appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar's talk show with her father Saif Ali Khan and the episode became a big hit. The father-daughter duo were highly appreciated for their honesty on the show.

Sara went on to appear in Rohit Shetty's Simmba which released in the same month after Kedarnath and made a massive collection at the box office. She will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram