Sara Ali Khan's Honest Confession On Paparazzi: Not Getting Clicked will be a Problem

The paparazzi covering Bollywood celebs pre or post workout is a common sight, and while most of the celebrities appreciate and pose for the shutterbugs, actress Sara Ali Khan gave an interesting reason how not being clicked may become more troublesome.

Explaining the whole situation, the actress said in an interview to Miss Malini, "If I was maybe to walk out of the gym and there were 7 photographers not taking my photograph on the reverse. Like, imagine the reverse which is, irrespective of how you are looking you walk out of the gym and there are 7 photographers not clicking your photographs or 20 people not asking for selfies."

She further adds a bold but true point. "If the seven-odd photographers standing outside your gym don’t click your photographs, it worries you more and that could also be a problem you know."

Sara, who made her acting debut with Kedarnath, is a keen gym goer. The paparazzi often click her in vibrant gym wears, and the actress politely agrees to be clicked as well.

The actress explained that she was born in the same industry she is working in right now and there are no yardstick for her to compare. "I’ve been an actor for less than a year. So for me, I don’t know anything better. This is the world that I came into and this is the world that I started in so I don’t have anything to compare it to."

Agreeing on the fact how such situations can get overwhelming at times for anyone, Sara feels if she would stop, she honestly confesses that being in the buzz if a big deal. "Given the climate that we are in right now and given that social media and media attention is a big thing."

Currently, Sara is shooting for Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic, a sequel of his 2009 movie Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aryan.

