Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan's Honest Confession On Paparazzi: Not Getting Clicked will be a Problem

Sara Ali Khan, who made her acting debut with Kedarnath, is a keen gym goer. The paparazzi often click her in vibrant gym wears

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sara Ali Khan's Honest Confession On Paparazzi: Not Getting Clicked will be a Problem
(Image: Viral Bhayani)

The paparazzi covering Bollywood celebs pre or post workout is a common sight, and while most of the celebrities appreciate and pose for the shutterbugs, actress Sara Ali Khan gave an interesting reason how not being clicked may become more troublesome.

Explaining the whole situation, the actress said in an interview to Miss Malini, "If I was maybe to walk out of the gym and there were 7 photographers not taking my photograph on the reverse. Like, imagine the reverse which is, irrespective of how you are looking you walk out of the gym and there are 7 photographers not clicking your photographs or 20 people not asking for selfies."

She further adds a bold but true point. "If the seven-odd photographers standing outside your gym don’t click your photographs, it worries you more and that could also be a problem you know."

Sara, who made her acting debut with Kedarnath, is a keen gym goer. The paparazzi often click her in vibrant gym wears, and the actress politely agrees to be clicked as well.

The actress explained that she was born in the same industry she is working in right now and there are no yardstick for her to compare. "I’ve been an actor for less than a year. So for me, I don’t know anything better. This is the world that I came into and this is the world that I started in so I don’t have anything to compare it to."

Agreeing on the fact how such situations can get overwhelming at times for anyone, Sara feels if she would stop, she honestly confesses that being in the buzz if a big deal. "Given the climate that we are in right now and given that social media and media attention is a big thing."

Currently, Sara is shooting for Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic, a sequel of his 2009 movie Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aryan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram