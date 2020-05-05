Take the pledge to vote

Sara Ali Khan's Latest Photo Is Oozing With Positive Vibes, See Here

In the snap, Sara Ali Khan can be seen wearing a peach coloured, off-shoulder dress. In terms of accessories, she is wearing a metallic watch and has put on nude make up.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 5, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan's Latest Photo Is Oozing With Positive Vibes, See Here
In the snap, Sara Ali Khan can be seen wearing a peach coloured, off-shoulder dress. In terms of accessories, she is wearing a metallic watch and has put on nude make up.

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been regularly sharing pictures of herself with positive and motivating messages since the announcement of the nationwide lockdown. Her latest post on Instagram, is from a photoshoot in the past.

In the snap, Sara can be seen wearing a peach coloured, off-shoulder dress. In terms of accessories, she is wearing a metallic watch and has put on nude make up. Sharing a motivational message with the post, the Kedarnath actress said, “Control your mind & free your spirit #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive”

Like other people, Sara too has been spending her lockdown time indulging in meaningful activities. Apart from sharing throwback pics, she has also shared a post workout photo with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Ibrahim is posing in a pair of brown shorts while Sara is wearing a sleeveless top that has 'Pilates Girl' written on it. Also featuring in the photo is their pet dog, Fuffy Singh.

Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film, which hit the theaters on February 14 this year, also starred Randeep Hooda and Simone Singh in important roles.

The Simmba actor will soon be seen in a comedy film titled Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 Hindi film of the same name. The movie is being directed by David Dhawan and will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

