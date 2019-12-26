Sara Ali Khan's Vacation Pictures Will Make You Hit the Pool, See Here

Sara Ali Khan’s plans for this holiday season do not seem to end anytime soon. After celebrating Christmas with her father Saif Ali Khan and family, the Simmba actress is now vacationing with her friend Kamya Arora.

Sara took to her Instagram on Wednesday to shower love on her friend Kamya by posting beautiful pictures of them along with a sweet caption.

“I’ll be the Charlie to your Angel. The silencer to your Siren. Your soul sister, partner in crime. Morning or evening- no matter what Horizon,” she wrote.

In the photos, Sara can be seen donning a pastel pink bikini and basking in the pool. Her pictures have created quite a storm on social media. While a user commented on the post, “ Cuteness met hotness”, another user said, “I can’t imagine I woke up to this!”

On Christmas eve, Sara painted Instagram red by posting a couple of pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She wrote: "Red nose reindeer, White snowflake, Virgin eggnog, Christmas cake, Get the party started, It's Christmas Eve for heaven's sake!" The actress also shared a photo with dad Saif and wrote: "Merry Christmas everyone!"

The 24-year-old actress stepped into the world of Bollywood with Kedarnath in 2018. She even bagged the Filmfare for best female debut.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the upcoming comedy film Coolie No.1. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

