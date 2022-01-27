Sara Tendulkar Serves Manicure Inspo With Her Quirky Nail Design

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been fast-moving up the ranks of fashionable trends. While her plans to be an actress or model in future are not known yet, the 24-year-old’s Instagram followers base has grown to 1.7 million followers now. Dedicated to her gym routine and a regular with Instagram reel trends, Sara certainly has got a lot of potential. The delightful young star recently served fresh doses of manicure inspiration to her online family.

On her Instagram stories, Sara flaunted a fresh set of nails done in a quirky design with shades of blue. Nail design and art have exploded in recent times. Whether one wants to bring an unexpected twist to an everyday fit or accentuate a makeup look, statement nails are more than an afterthought now. People are looking to experiment with creative designs and embrace bold colours that enable self-expression. Go for rhinestones, pearls, optical illusions, or technicolour French tips, name the nail trend and you can get it. By the looks of it, Sara’s nail art looks inspired by the waves of the sea.

It was last year in December when Sara stepped into the world of modelling for an international clothing brand Self Portrait. She featured in an ad campaign, available in India exclusively on e-commerce platform Ajio Luxe. On Instagram, the starlet posted a promotional video that also featured Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff.

Sara’s sartorial affairs have always topped the list of trends. A bonafide fashionista in her own right, the diva has been turning heads with her stylish outings. Over the last few weeks, she has been giving glimpses of her voguish moments, all the way from Goa. When in the touristy beach spot, Sara loves to opt for breezy silhouettes and happy prints. Spotted posing under a setting sun in the company of her four-legged friend, Sara looked chic in a red floral dress. “Sunset walks,” she captioned the post.

Sara is a graduate in medicine from University College in London.

