Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Sarah Jessica Parker Finds Shopping Anxiety Inducing

Reminiscing about her Sex and the City character's shoe habit, the 54-year-old actor said, Carrie had footwear "fever".

IANS

Updated:October 23, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sarah Jessica Parker Finds Shopping Anxiety Inducing
credits - Sarah Jessica Parker instagram

Unlike her famous Sex and The City alter-ego, Sarah Jessica Parker says she sometimes feels anxious about shopping. The actor, who played Carrie Bradshaw, a fashionista writer-columnist in the HBO series, said she often second guesses her need to purchase more.

"I'm not a crazy shopper. And haven't been for many years. I think I used to be a little more so but shopping can sometimes give me anxiety. I feel bad, do you know what I mean? I buy something and I'm like, uh do I really need that? Will I want that in five years? Is that going to look good on me in five years?" Parker told Australian radio show Fifi, Fev And Byron.

Reminiscing her SATC character's shoe habit, the 54-year-old actor said, Carrie had footwear "fever".

"I always say it's like a fever for her," she added.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram