Sarah Jessica Parker Finds Shopping Anxiety Inducing

Unlike her famous Sex and The City alter-ego, Sarah Jessica Parker says she sometimes feels anxious about shopping. The actor, who played Carrie Bradshaw, a fashionista writer-columnist in the HBO series, said she often second guesses her need to purchase more.

"I'm not a crazy shopper. And haven't been for many years. I think I used to be a little more so but shopping can sometimes give me anxiety. I feel bad, do you know what I mean? I buy something and I'm like, uh do I really need that? Will I want that in five years? Is that going to look good on me in five years?" Parker told Australian radio show Fifi, Fev And Byron.

Reminiscing her SATC character's shoe habit, the 54-year-old actor said, Carrie had footwear "fever".

"I always say it's like a fever for her," she added.

