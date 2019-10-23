Sarah Jessica Parker Finds Shopping Anxiety Inducing
Reminiscing about her Sex and the City character's shoe habit, the 54-year-old actor said, Carrie had footwear "fever".
credits - Sarah Jessica Parker instagram
Unlike her famous Sex and The City alter-ego, Sarah Jessica Parker says she sometimes feels anxious about shopping. The actor, who played Carrie Bradshaw, a fashionista writer-columnist in the HBO series, said she often second guesses her need to purchase more.
"I'm not a crazy shopper. And haven't been for many years. I think I used to be a little more so but shopping can sometimes give me anxiety. I feel bad, do you know what I mean? I buy something and I'm like, uh do I really need that? Will I want that in five years? Is that going to look good on me in five years?" Parker told Australian radio show Fifi, Fev And Byron.
Reminiscing her SATC character's shoe habit, the 54-year-old actor said, Carrie had footwear "fever".
"I always say it's like a fever for her," she added.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'And the Oscar Goes to...': Lazy Horse Acts Dead Every Time Someone Tries to Ride it
- Soni Razdan and Mukesh Bhatt React to Fake Wedding Card of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor
- Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik Says Shehnaz Gill Has Support of Salman Khan
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- Mozilla Firefox 70 Turns The Tables And Now You Can Track What is Tracking You