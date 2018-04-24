English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sarah Jessica Parker Turns Bridal Designer with Gilt
The collection marks the latest big design move from Parker, who first launched her SJP fashion label back in 2014, focusing on colorful, fashionable shoes with a signature grosgrain ribbon detail.
A file photo of Sarah Jessica Parker.
Sarah Jessica Parker is trying her hand at bridalwear.
The "Divorce" actress's "SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker" label has teamed up with the fashion brand Gilt on a 10-piece range of bridal styles set to launch on April 24, WWD reports. The collection will allegedly span dresses, jumpsuits, skirts and bodysuits for a variety of events including wedding receptions and bridal showers, and will be complemented by 15 exclusive shoe designs. Most pieces will run in sizes 0 through 14, and will be priced between $295 and $2,395.
"Whether you're the person walking down the aisle, or you're attending, these are all pieces that should be relevant in your closet," Parker told WWD. "There are some pieces that feel more decadent and more specifically bridal."
The collection marks the latest big design move from Parker, who first launched her SJP fashion label back in 2014, focusing on colorful, fashionable shoes with a signature grosgrain ribbon detail. The star has since added accessories and a series of "LBD" little black dresses to the lineup. She also recently found the time to design a limited edition children's fashion range with Gap, which hit stores back in March.
