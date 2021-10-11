Saraswati Puja 2021: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi During Navratri

The 9-day long Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is celebrated all over the country in various ways, reflecting the rich diversity and at the same time the joy of unity amid the diversity.

While in eastern, western and northern parts of India, Navratri festival is celebrated by worshipping the various 9 forms of goddess Durga, and Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil (Durga killing the demon or Ram killing Ravana), the southern India states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, worships goddess Saraswati on the 9th day, that is the last day of Navratri. Southern India also worships the goddess on either the sixth day or ninth day; and the Saraswati Puja celebration continues for the last 3 days.

Goddess Saraswati is considered the goddess of knowledge, music, art and wisdom. Saraswati forms the part of the trinity of Lakshmi, Parvati, Saraswati. Children seek the divine goddess’ blessings to excel in studies, become wiser and knowledgeable. Saraswati is known to be the wife of Lord Brahma, the creator of this universe according to Hindu mythology.

On the last day of the Navratri, it is believed that the goddess manifests as Maha Saraswati. This year, Saraswati Puja will be marked on October 12.

PUJA VIDHI:

During Navratri Saraswati Puja, people perform puja in front of either the Saraswati idol or picture. As part of the Navratri festivities, there is a tradition of keeping or dispaying ‘kolu’ in households. The kolu represents the exhibition of miniature forms of Gods, Goddesses, animals, birds, spiritual personalities and artwork.

Saraswati is dressed in white saree and has a white swan as her ‘vahan’. The preferred mode of worshipping her is using mostly white ingredients.

Every day, a special puja is carried out by offering white garland, white flowers, white rangoli, white sesame seeds, ‘naivedya’ prepared with rice and coconut. Devotees perform puja in white attire. It is believed that white lily is the favourite flower of the goddess.

Students and children offer books, stationery items to the goddess during the three-day Saraswati puja. They take the items back with her blessings on the last day which is the ninth day of Navratri.

SARASWATI PUJA TIMINGS:

October 12, 11.27 am: Purva Ashadha Nakshatra starts

October 13, 10.19 am: Purva Ashadha Nakshatra ends

October 11, Monday, marks Saraswati Avahan

October 13, Wednesday, will see Saraswati Balidan

October 14, Thursday, will witness Saraswati Visarjan

