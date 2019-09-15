Take the pledge to vote

Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Birth Anniversary: 5 Movies Based on Works of the Great Bengali Author

Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novels have led to some of the most celebrated pieces of cinema in multiple languages.

Trending Desk

September 15, 2019
Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Birth Anniversary: 5 Movies Based on Works of the Great Bengali Author
There are a few artists who live on forever, and one of them is Bengali novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. He is not only known for his work to promote Bengali culture through his novels, but also for the movies based on the adaptation of his work.

Born in Hooghly district in the then Bengal Presidency on September 15, 1876, the novelist is most known for his works like Devdas, Srikanto, Choritrohin and Grihadaha, dealing with the lifestyle, tragedy and struggle of the people from various economic strata and the contemporary social practices that prevailed in Bengal.

On his birth anniversary this year, here are some of the best movie adaptations of his literary titles.

Devdas /Dev D: Devdas is Sarat Chandra's most popular work when it comes to film adaptations. The story has been adapted over 16 times in over 7 languages in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. From Dilip Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan and Abhay Deol, multiple actors have brought to life the story of a man loses the person he loves because of his ego and then spends his life pining for her, drowning his sorrows in alcohol. Devdas has become a classic trope inspiring several films with a similar character.

Parineeta: Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film stars Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The storyline has a hint of similarity to that of Devdas, with the difference in economic backgrounds creating a wedge between two lovers, and misunderstandings leading to grief for both of them.

Antaratma/Swami: Another movie based on the work of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay is Basu Chatterjee's 1977 film Swami, from the novel of the same name. The film stars Girish Karnad, Shabana Azmi and Utpal Dutt in lead roles.

Apne Paraye: Starring Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt and Girish Karnad in the lead roles, the movie Apne Paraye was based on Sarat Chandra's Bengali novel Nishkriti. The movie revolves around a joint family, where a slight miscommunication causes discord among family members.

Chhoti Bahu: Based on Sarat Chandra's Bindu'r Chhele, Chhoti Bahu is a complex tale of motherhood in a joint family. The film is about how an aunt can't get over the love for his nephew, which distances the son from his biological mother.

