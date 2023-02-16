CHANGE LANGUAGE
Saree, Not Sorry! Shilpa Shetty Wows Fans in Silver Outfit at Sid-Kiara's Reception
Saree, Not Sorry! Shilpa Shetty Wows Fans in Silver Outfit at Sid-Kiara’s Reception

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 10:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Clearly, Shilpa's attire at the Sid-Kiara reception was the star of the show. (Images: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty arrived at the venue of the Sid-Kiara reception, and the cameras truly came alive. The fitness fanatic looked amazing in a shimmering saree, and here are all the details you need to know

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding has become the talk of the town. While the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, they hosted a grand reception for their friends from Bollywood in Mumbai. Names including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty and Ananya Panday among many others were in attendance.

Cameras went clickety-click when Shilpa Shetty arrived at the venue. The fitness enthusiast looked absolutely stunning in a shimmery saree. The actress wore a silver saree that was pre-draped along with a halter-neck and cropped blouse. The semi-transparent fabric was decorated with sequins. Her flamboyant costume was enhanced by the front slit. She kept the glam going with stunning silver shoes the entire time. Undoubtedly, her outfit stole the limelight.

With a black clutch, pointed-toe heels, tasselled diamond earrings, and a collection of adorned bracelets, Shilpa Shetty indeed had a starry night. For her hairdo, she decided to opt for a wavy look with a side parting. To glam up her look she used lipstick with a satin finish, mascara, eyeliner, and a touch of silver eyeshadow.

Sometime back, the actress shared a picture of herself wearing an absolutely stunning lace saree with intricate lace and embroidery used to decorate the magnificent pallu of the superb drape. Shilpa paired the drape with a crimson full-sleeved blouse with lace and sheer neckline accents. The only accessories the diva chose to wear were a pair of striking rings and hanging earrings. Shilpa went for a glam look with glossy brown lips, shimmery eyelashes, and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Sarees are a thing for Shilpa Shetty and her Instagram posts are the evidence. Previously, Shilpa Shetty dressed up in a pink and gold saree with a subtle shine. The actress paired the gorgeous pink dress with a hot pink full-sleeved coat with collared elements and tiny sparkling embellishments. She chose a choker necklace and bangles as her accessories.

Shilpa Shetty’s ethnic wardrobe definitely serves as a fashion inspiration for many of us. While she can pull off any look, her recent appearance at Kiara-Sid’s wedding reception was absolutely a head-turner. What do you think of her look?

Read More