Sargun Mehta Serves Up Some Major Attitude In Her 'Papa Ka Kurta,' See Pics

Sargun Mehta is currently spending time with her family in Chandigarh.

IANS

Updated:June 26, 2020, 8:13 AM IST
Actress Sargun Mehta is currently spending time with her family in Chandigarh, and on Thursday she took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures where she is seen wearing her father's blue kurta.

"Papa ka kurta pehna hai ...Toh attitude toh baap hi hoga na. Have you ever worn your dad's clothes?" she captioned the images.

Sargun teamed up her look with a pair of sunglasses. Reacting to photographs, Sargun's husband, actor Ravi Dubey, commented a string of red heart emojis.

A few weeks ago, the actress revealed that she lost her abs during quarantine, and she blamed home-cooked ‘pizza’, ‘pasta’ for it. She posted pictures of herself, while making this claim.

On the work front, Sargun recently featured in Badshah and Payal Dev’s song Toxic along with her husband, actor Ravi Dubey. She will be next seen in "Qismat 2", which also features Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk.

