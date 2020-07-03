Saroj Khan Passes Away at 71: 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Learnt Dance from Masterji
From Kajol to Madhuri DIxit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Juhi Chawla, Saroj Khan taught dance to many Bollywood A-listers and budding actresses.
Saroj Khan with Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit
Bollywood’s noted choreographer Saroj Khan Film passed away due to cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Friday in Mumbai. Popularly known as “Masterji”, Saroj Khan went on to win National Awards thrice in her career and choreographed some of the most popular songs in Hindi cinema.
Her commitment to dance has made many celebrities a fan of the art. From putting all the grace into her performances to dancing to the difficult steps with ease, Khan can rightly be called the epitome of dancing in India. In fact, she taught dance to some of the stars who nailed it in the coming years. Here’s a look at some of them:
Madhuri Dixit
There is no doubt over the fact that none of her contemporaries or the actresses today can dance as gracefully as Madhuri does. More than her hand movements, her eyes and body make us dance along her. The credit for most of her swaying performances and her love for dance rightly goes to Saroj Khan.
Sridevi
Another star who learnt it all from Saroj Khan was late actress Sridevi. In fact, it was during her time with Sridevi when both the choreographer and the actress shot to fame. From Hawa Hawai to Mai Nagin Tu Sapera, Khan has choreographed some of the most noted songs for the actress.
Aishwarya Rai
Bollywood actress and former Miss India Aishwarya Rai and Khan’s jugalbandi is known to all. From Taal to Guru, Khan and Ash gave some of the memorable dance numbers till date.
Kajol
Another famous actress of the era who wooed us all was Kajol, who also did a lot of films under Khan’s choreography. From Ishq to Baazigar, the actress learnt it all from the noted choreographer. Infact, our all time favourite is Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna Doli Saja Ke Rakhna from the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).
View this post on Instagram
A throwback to the days we we're filming this amazing song. Congratulations to the team of Baazigar. Everyone who played their part in making this masterpiece, @iamsrk @kajol @theshilpashetty #abbasmustan ji, Jonny ji, Ratan Ji, Chinni Prakash ji, Rekha Ji, Siddharth, Rakhi Ji, Anu Ji, Thomas, Dilip Ji and everyone who were a part of the film. Lots of love, Saroj Khan.❤️ #25yearsofbaazigar
Juhi Chawla
A contemporary of Madhuri who ruled Bollywood much like her was Juhi Chawla. Khan who was known for her discipline and strictness had once scolded Juhi, Aamir Khan and Kajol for not following the dance steps. She had also asked them to learn it from their co-star Ajay Devgn. They were shooting a song for the film Isqh.
