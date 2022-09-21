Sarva Pitru Moksha Amavasya 2022: Importance, Benefits and What You Must Do

As per the Hindu Lunar calendar, the first fortnight of the month of Ashwani is known for Karmic cleansing and performing various rituals and prayers for the ancestors. This day is popularly known as Pitra Paksha or Mahalaya Paksha. These 15 days are assigned for praying for peace, happiness, and salvation for the ancestors. However, of the 15 days, Sarva Pitru Amavasya is the most important day during this period of Pitra Paksha.

Pitru Paksha ends on the new moon of the month of Ashwin. This year, Sarva Pitru Amavasya is on September 25.

According to Sanatan Dharma, one can please the ancestors with some special measures to receive blessings, happiness and peace at home. So let’s know about these special measures and benefits related to Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Feed green spinach to the cow: According to astrologers, we should feed green spinach to the cow to please the ancestors. It is said that by feeding and serving a cow during the Pitru Paksha, one can get special blessings.

Worship Peepal tree: Worshiping the Peepal tree on Sarva Pitra Amavasya has special significance. On this day, one should wake up early in the morning and light a lamp under the Peepal tree. With this, the ancestors are pleased and bless them.

Offer Tarpan: According to the beliefs, on the day of Sarva Pitru Amavasya, ancestors should be worshipped. Tarpan has great importance in Pitru Paksha. By offering Tarpan on this day, the ancestors become happy and blessed with happiness and prosperity.

Do donation: According to astrologers, donating on the day of Sarva Pitru Amavasya is considered very good. Donating on this day brings merit. On Sarva Pitru Amavasya, a donation must be made to a Brahmin to satisfy the ancestors.

Apart from performing these rites you can also meditate and send healing energy to your ancestors. Once released from the negative karmas they bless you with love, peace, and happiness. These are the beautiful days to remember your ancestors and be grateful to them for your well-being.

