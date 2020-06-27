Sasural Simar Ka Fame Actor Manish Raisinghan to Tie the Knot with on June 30

TV actor Manish Raisinghan of Sasural Simar Ka fame is all set to tie the knot with his lady love and actress Sangeeta Chauhan on June 30. The wedding ceremony will be held at a Gurudwara in Mumbai’s Andheri.

In an interview with the SpotBoyE, Mahish revealed, ”It may surprise you but the decision of getting married to each other was taken in a day's time. During this whole lockdown, I was extremely busy with my song and one day at the breakfast table, I told my father I am planning to take a day off today and in a quirky way he said, 'off le raha hai to shaadi bhi karle.' It was a joke but it hit my mind.

He added, “I instantly called Sangeeta and said let's get married, tell your parents to speak to my parents and she was shocked and said, 'Achanak se kaise baat karu? Things don't happen like this' but I convinced her and said let's make them meet on Zoom call today at 4 and she somehow agreed. They met via the video call and discussed things and by evening the wedding date was also zeroed down."

Manish during the interview also informed that his as well as his to be wife’s parents will not be present during the ceremony. Reasoning this he stressed upon the fact that how their parents are more vulnerable during this time of an ongoing pandemic and so for their safety they will not be at the venue. The duo will seek their blessings when they get back home after the marriage.

A total of five people will be present physically in this ceremony, while the rest will witness the wedding through a zoom call.

Follow @News18Movies for more