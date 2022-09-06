Satiate Your Midnight Hunger Pangs With These 5 Easy Snacks

Do you often feel midnight cravings even after a heavy dinner? Burgers, french fries, or indulging in a tub of ice cream is what you crave at midnight? The urge for midnight snacking or desires can often happen if you have eaten an early or light dinner and are sleeping late. The need to have hot garlic noodles at midnight is because your body feels depleted and gives you hunger pangs which leads to binge eating at night. In order to keep control of that, here’s a list of easy and healthy recipes to satiate your midnight hunger cravings-

Ragi chips

Ragi is one of the most healthy cereals that you can consume in different forms. Ragi Chips are easily available in stores or supermarkets and are considered excellent in terms of nutrient content. These chips are super healthy and tasty as well. Substitute your potato chips with this healthy alternative.

Chia Pudding

Chia pudding is crazy simple to make and can be jazzed up in a million different ways as per your taste. Chia pudding is packed with protein, omega-3, and fibre, and helps keep you full and satisfied all day long. All you need is chia seeds and non-dairy milk. You can add sweetness or spice or fruits of your choice.

Midnight Bhel

Bhel is a light and healthy snack. All it needs is some puffed rice, onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, some spices, and a dash of masalas. Opt out of fried sev. Your perfect midnight snack will be made in just no time and will be healthy.

Moonglet

This is a simple vegetarian chilla made of moong beans. Generally served as breakfast, this simple dish is a meal and can be eaten at midnight. Mix moong dal batter with finely chopped veggies and herbs. Eat it hot with your favourite chutney or you can have it with raita or curd to keep it more healthy.

Trail Mix

The key to a good midnight snack is one that will satiate your salty and sweet cravings. This mix features a combination of hazelnuts, walnuts, dried cherries, and dark chocolate chunks.

