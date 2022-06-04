Saturn Retrograde 2022: Know How Shani Vakri Affects Your Zodiac Sign

Saturn retrograde or Shani Vakri is set to happen from June 5. As per astrology, Saturn will be retrograde in Aquarius at 3:16 am in the morning and will continue to do so till October 23. It is going to have some positive as well as negative effects on zodiac signs. Let us take a look at how it will affect your zodiac signs.

Aries

They are likely to benefit from the reverse movement. Money and fame are set to increase, as there will be progress in career and business by the grace of Saturn.

Taurus

Haste will be the devil for Taurus. Move carefully with important decisions and keep restraint on anger and speech.

Gemini

You will get to experience new things in life. Complete whatever responsibility you are being given at home and work, and don’t think too much about it.

Cancer

You need to be careful about how you spend money. There can be a financial loss. Also, avoid arguments and take care of your health. New challenges may appear in your workplace.

Leo

You may have to deal with work stress and your responsibilities may increase. Follow rules and stay away from negative people.

Virgo

Property may increase and new opportunities for profit may crop up. You don’t have to worry about your health. Education will be the key to success. You may be able to succeed in court cases, and career advancement can happen with cooperation.

Libra

There can be obstacles at work, and you will have to be careful with money. Any difficulty can be eased by paying attention to what your partner says.

Scorpio

Stress may increase. Try to avoid family disputes. Invest after careful consideration otherwise money may be lost.

Sagittarius

Good opportunities will present themselves in business, and your income may increase. Your career path also looks to be good.

Capricorn

Keep control over anger and speech, otherwise they may spoil your work. Stay away from arguments.

Aquarius

Your expenses may increase, so keep a watch on unnecessary expenses. Savings may be lost.

Pisces

Challenges may present themselves at work causing a loss of money. Do not take on new responsibilities and avoid lending money.

