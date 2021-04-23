Satyajit Ray Death Anniversary: 6 Classic Movies by the Legendary Filmmaker

The legendary director, Satyajit Ray’s contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled. The auteur was the first Indian director to bring Oscar to the nation; and put Indian cinema on the global map. Ray was a man of several talents and excelled equally well in every aspect – as a lyricist, calligrapher, music composer, scriptwriter, author and illustrator, besides being a filmmaker.

On his 29th death anniversary, here’s a list of movies by the greatest filmmaker out of his 36 extraordinary feature films:

1. Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights of the Forest): A landmark, classic film that displays Ray’s brilliant study of nature, man, and the very life of urban youth, is considered as an extraordinary film. The iconic picnic sequence in which the friends play memory game still stands out as an extraordinary scene revealing characters’ mindset spectacularly. It had an ensemble cast starring Sharmila Tagore, Soumitra Chatterjee, Rabi Ghosh, Simi.

Ray was admittedly inspired by French filmmaker Jean Renoir’s classic Partie de campagne, which is why he masterfully used the scene from pastoral France and transplanted it effortlessly into forests of north-eastern India in the movie, as a tribute to his mentor.

2. Jalsaghar (The Music Room): Revolving around an ageing, landed aristocratic zamindar (played by Chhabi Biswas), this National Award-winning film is widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time. It features 18th in list of 100 Best Asian Cinema by Busan International Film Festival.

3. Charulata: Based on Tagore’s Nastanirh, the movie marks Ray’s highest achievement as a filmmaker. It stars Madhabi Mukherjee and Soumitra Chatterjee. Ray won Silver Bear for Best Director at Berlin International Film Festival.

4. Agantuk: This National Award-winning film was based on Ray’s short story Atithi. Titular role in this wonderful, philosophical film was played by the iconic Utpal Dutta who talked about the civilisation’s illusory nature.

5. Nayak: Yet another National Award-winning film by Ray that discovers the complexities of human nature and stardom amazingly well with finesse. It stars Sharmila Tagore and Uttam Kumar.

6. Panther Panchali (The Song of the Road): It marked one of international cinema’s great directorial debuts. Winning National Award, and several international awards including BAFTA, the movie made Indian cinema foray into the global platform.

Aparajito and Apur Sansar (The World of Apu) are the sequels that complete The Apu Trilogy.

