Saudi Arabia Introduces a Multiple-entry Visa for Bearers of Hayya Cards

For individuals travelling to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced a new multi-entry visit visa to the kingdom. All holders of a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Hayya Card will be able to obtain this unique visa.

According to sources, the Hayya Card, which is given by Qatar, will be required for admission into Qatar as well as the stadiums for all World Cup visitors. It’s anticipated that this new construction will entice both new and returning visitors to explore neighbouring locations as well. According to reports, holders of the Hayya Card can apply online for the new Saudi visa, which will provide them a 60-day stay in Saudi Arabia starting 10 days before the match.

Who may submit an application for the Hayya Card?

Match ticket holders are currently being encouraged by the organisers to apply for a Hayya Card. Non-ticket holders have not yet received an official confirmation, but this will probably happen soon. Match tickets holders can apply online at hayya.qatar2022.qa or via the Hayya to Qatar 2022 mobile app.

What benefits does this card offer?

According to the most recent sources, the Hayya Card will give holders access to free public transportation on match days, a valid match ticket, and smart trip planning via the Hayya mobile application.

