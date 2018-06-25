English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Saudi Police Officers Hand Out Roses To Women Drivers
Road signs were also updated to read messages dedicated to female drivers.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Saudi women are now officially allowed to get behind the wheel after a decades-old driving ban was lifted on Sunday. Since early morning, women have been driving on the roads across the country, while Saudi traffic police handed out roses to them.
On June 4, Saudi Arabia issued the first driving license to women, after Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud officially announced in September 2017 to allow women to drive.
Over the past 9 months, in preparation of this memorable day, special driving schools were set up, car showrooms were heaving with prospective female buyers, and events were being held in Riyadh to encourage new drivers.
The officers were pictured personally distributing single roses to women drivers in the early hours of the morning on Sunday. The move itself goes against strict Saudi rules in the gender-segregated society which frowns upon male-female interactions.
Women with foreign driving licenses will be able to apply for a local one through a separate process. Saudi Arabia was the only country left in the world where women could not drive and families had to hire private chauffeurs for female relatives. Hiring women is a key part of Saudi Arabia's ambitious plan to overhaul its economy, known as Vision 2030. The reform agenda is being spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Pictures shared on social media showed the roses accompanied by safety wish notes that read ‘safety be with you’. Road signs were also updated to read messages dedicated to female drivers. One said, ‘Sister drivers, we wish you safety always.’
Women and families began tweeting photos and videos of women driving and celebrating soon after the ban was lifted.
One businesswoman said: "It's our moment".
#المراه_السعوديه_تسوق A great day. For the Saudi woman. 10/10/1439♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️. pic.twitter.com/vLNyLauF0W— Bushra🇸🇦 (@bU21____) June 24, 2018
Congratulations to all our sisters in Saudi Arabia, may this be the start of a beautiful journey for you all! 🇸🇦❤️🚗 pic.twitter.com/T0FVvo1Ehy— خالد العامري (@KhalidAlAmeri) June 24, 2018
